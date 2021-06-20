2PM’s Taecyeon turns up his charm in his ‘Light’ version teaser film & images

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean boy band 2PM’s Taecyeon is heating things up in his Light version teaser film and images.

He is the fourth member of the boy band to reveal his individual teasers for 2PM’s highly-anticipated 7th full album, Must.

2PM has proven time after time that no one can do flirty sexy like them, with each new day of teasers, as reported by Allkpop. After nearly five years on a break, 2PM’s first full comeback is just a little over a week away, coming up on June 28 at 6 PM KST!

Born on December 27, 1988, Ok Taec-yeon, known mononymously as Taecyeon, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur. He is the main rapper of the South Korean boy group 2PM.

In 2010, Taecyeon debuted as an actor in the Korean drama Cinderella’s Sister and since then has starred in Dream High (2011), Who Are You? (2013), Wonderful Days (2014), Assembly (2015), Let’s Fight, Ghost (2016), Save Me (2017) and The Game: Towards Zero (2020), Vincenzo (2021) as well as the movies Marriage Blue (2013) and House of the Disappeared (2017).

Taecyeon was born in Seoul, South Korea, but emigrated at the age of 10, with his parents and older sister Jihyen to Bedford, Massachusetts, a small town situated in the Greater Boston Area.

2PM is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Jun. K (formerly known as Junsu), Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. Originally a seven-piece group, former member and leader Jaebeom temporarily left the group due to controversies that stemmed from his posts in MySpace in 2009 before being announced to have left both the band and the agency in early 2010.

The history of 2PM started when Korean musician Park Jin-young formed an eleven-member band known as One Day through the documentary series Hot Blood Men. Eventually, the band was split into the hip hop group 2PM and a similar but independent group known as 2AM. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

