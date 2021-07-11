2PM’s Nichkhun almost drafted into Thailand’s military

Entertainment Celebrity 's Nichkhun almost drafted into Thailand's military

He explained that in Thailand, you are drafted into the military by drawing lots

Nichkhun from 2PM almost got drafted into Thailand's military. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — 2PM member Nichkhun revealed that he almost joined the military in Thailand.

The Thai-born Korean-based singer together with his boy group 2PM appeared in the latest episode of SBS FM’s Cultwo Show at 2 O’Clock that aired on July 8 as special guests to promote their new mini-album, MUST.

All six members of 2PM, Jun.K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung appeared on the show to discuss about various topics.

On that day, Nichkhun shared that he had been waiting with fans for all the members to return from their mandatory military for five years. Nichkhun explained, “I sent off each member one by one and I have been waiting for five years with fans.”

2PM’s Nichkhun waited with fans for all the members to return from their mandatory for five years. Picture: Instagram

According to Allkpop, Nichkhun also shared a story in which he was almost drafted into the military in Thailand a few years back. He explained that in Thailand, you are drafted into the military by drawing lots. He shared, “Thailand decides if you join the army by drawing lots. If you draw red, you go to the army, if you draw black, you are exempted.” Nichkhun explained he participated and went to draw.

He explained, “There were a lot of cameras because the drawing was broadcast live on the news. The host there said, ‘there is a celebrity among us so let’s ask them to pick first.’ So I went up and picked first. I drew a red paper.”

He continued to tell the story saying, “But at that time, there were a lot of applicants for the military already, so the number of people who can join the army was already full.” Nichkhun said, “The host called it a demonstration and said, ‘if you pick red like this, you will join the military.’ but he said no one is going today.” Nichkhun luckily did not need to join the military, thanks to the applicants that filled the space that year./TISGFollow us on Social Media

