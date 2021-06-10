2PM makes a comeback after 5-year-hiatus

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean boy band 2PM will be releasing a new album this month, making a comeback from a nearly five-year hiatus after its members completed their military service, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the group’s management agency on Tuesday (June 8). JYP Entertainment announced that the six-member group’s seventh full album, named Must, will be released on June 28, reported The Star quoting Bernama.

2PM also released a teaser titled The Hottest Origin. The last album was its sixth studio album, Gentlemen’s Game, released in September 2016. All the 2PM members, now over 30 years old, took breaks to complete compulsory military service. The sole exception was the Thai-American Nichkhun.

According to South Korean law, all able-bodied South Korean men aged between 18 and 28 are required to do compulsory military service for about 18 months.

- Advertisement -

2PM started to prepare its upcoming album after Junho, who is one of the youngest members and the last to enlist in the military, was officially discharged in March. Recently the group has garnered popularity once again as My House, the main track of its 2015 album, went viral on YouTube. The group’s agency said that 2PM worked hard to present high-quality music to fans who have been waiting for the group’s return.

2PM since its debut in 2008 has released a number of hit songs such as Heartbeat, Again And Again, I Hate You and Hands Up.

2PM is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Jun. K (formerly known as Junsu), Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. It was originally a seven-member group, but Jaebeom temporarily left the group due to controversies over his posts in MySpace in 2009 and finally left for good in early 2010./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg