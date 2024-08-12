The legendary girl group 2NE1 has sparked tremendous excitement among fans worldwide, resulting in a sell-out of all seats for their upcoming Seoul concert. An additional performance has been added to their schedule in response to the overwhelming demand.

YG Entertainment announced on Aug 12 that an extra concert for the ‘2024 2NE1 Concert – Welcome Back – in Seoul’ will take place on Oct 4.

With this update, fans will have more possibilities to attend as 2NE1 will now perform three times at Seoul Olympic Park’s Olympic Hall, including Oct 5 and 6.

Tickets sold out

The decision to add another show was driven by a flood of requests from fans who could not secure tickets in time. During the initial sales on Au 5, the ticketing site experienced over 400,000 simultaneous connections, leading to a rapid sell-out of both original dates.

Fan interest continues to soar as this concert marks 2NE1’s highly anticipated reunion. Major international media outlets such as Billboard and NME have spotlighted their return, signalling intense domestic and international competition for tickets.

Tickets for the additional concert will be sold to the general public on Aug 21 at 8 pm via Interpark Ticket. Existing ticket sales have been temporarily halted to accommodate this new date, with further details available on the official website.

Global tour expansion

Following their Seoul performances, 2NE1 will continue their tour with shows at Kobe World Hall in Japan at the end of November and Ariake Arena in Tokyo in early December.

The group also plans to expand their global tour, connecting with fans in various countries throughout the next year.

2NE1, a groundbreaking South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, originally debuted in 2009 and was active until 2016.

The group reunited in 2024, bringing together members CL, Dara, Bom, and Minzy, known for their unique style, powerful vocals, and bold stage presence.

Their music, characterized by its blend of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic influences, set trends and inspired countless fans worldwide.