SINGAPORE: An Indian tourist who fell into a sinkhole that suddenly opened up last Friday (Aug 23) made the news all around the world.

At 8:22 am, 48-year-old Madam Vijayaletchumy, who hails from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, India, fell into the eight-meter sinkhole in front of Malayan Mansion at Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur.

While search and rescue operations were launched shortly after the mishap, only the woman’s slippers have been found. “The search will continue until the victim is found,” local police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said.

Sinkholes can be caused by a number of reasons, including the decline of water levels due to drought or groundwater pumping, soil disturbance, leaking water or sewer pipes, or heavy loads on the road.

On Wednesday (Aug 28), another sinkhole opened at Jalan Masjid India, around 50 meters from where the victim fell. The Kuala Lumpur City Council has since cordoned off the sinkhole.

This has also led to authorities closing off the road. While footpaths are still open, neither vehicles nor pedestrians are allowed on the road at the moment. Businesses, however, are staying open. Fortunately, there were no casualties from the new sinkhole opening up.

Commenters have expressed concern over the new sinkhole, including thankfulness that no one fell into it, unlike last Friday.

Others, especially those planning to travel to Kuala Lumpur soon, appeared to worry about their safety, especially given the rainy season. “New fear unlocked… raining season in KL = flood + sinkhole,” wrote one Reddit user.

Some have appealed to Malaysian authorities to address the problem.

“Goodness, please get some experts to evaluate the situation and take measures soonest possible. 2nd sinkhole within 6 days is not good news. Stay safe, please my neighbours,” wrote a Singaporean netizen.

Some pointed out that the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, had declared on Aug 25 that the city was safe, adding that this had been premature.

Many news articles have mentioned a 2015 social media post from an environmental activist that called Kuala Lumpur the most unsafe place in Malaysia due to the potential of a “giant sinkhole” developing at any time.

On Monday (Aug 26), a Singaporean waste management company even offered its assistance in the endeavours to find Mdm Vijayaletchumy.

Jetters Incz Pte Ltd added that its team is equipped with advanced technology and has the needed skills to “effectively manage and navigate complex drainage systems, which we believe could be instrumental in the current situation.” /TISG

