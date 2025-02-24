JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporeans travelling to Johor Bahru are experiencing faster immigration clearance after 26 more e-gates were added at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) on Feb 18, as reported by The New Paper.

Seventeen e-gates were added to the arrival hall, while nine were installed in the departure hall, bringing the total number of e-gates at the checkpoint to 68—39 for arrivals and 29 for departures.

Initially, the e-gates were only for Malaysians, but since November 2024, Singaporeans have also been allowed to use them.

Malaysia’s Home Minister, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, previously said that opening the e-gates to Singaporeans was part of short-term efforts to reduce congestion at the checkpoints.

According to Shin Min Daily News, on Friday evening, there was no congestion at the checkpoint. /TISG

Read also: Increased e-gates at Johor-Singapore to streamline immigration clearance