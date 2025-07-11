25-year-old police officer involved in road accident while riding police motorbike

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving a police motorcycle caused congestion along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport on Tuesday evening (July 8). The incident took place just before the Central Expressway (CTE) exit.

According to the Singapore Police Force, officers were alerted to the accident at about 7:50 p.m. It appears that the police motorcycle skidded while travelling on the expressway.

The rider, a 25-year-old police officer, was conscious when paramedics arrived. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that he was subsequently conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for medical treatment.

Photos taken by eyewitnesses have been circulating online. Photos uploaded by the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed ambulances, several police vehicles, and multiple rescue personnel at the scene.

In one of the photos, the police motorcycle could be seen along the expressway shoulder near scattered debris. A nearby sedan appeared to have scratches on its door, although it is unclear if it was directly involved in the incident.

A resident living in an HDB flat overlooking the expressway said the accident appeared to have occurred shortly after 7 p.m. The accident resulted in congestion along that stretch of the PIE during the busy evening peak hour.

Police investigations are ongoing.