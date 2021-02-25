234 individuals and 17 eateries penalised for breaching Safe Management Measures during CNY

- Advertisement -

As part of stepped-up inspections to ensure compliance with Safe Management Measures (SMMs) during the Lunar New Year period, four F&B outlets have been ordered to close, while 13 outlets were fined for breaching SMMs.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) reported on Wednesday (24 Feb) that government agencies have continued to conduct enhanced checks on food and beverage (F&B) premises, malls and other public spaces. Aside from taking action against the 17 food outlets, the MSE also issued fines to 234 individuals for breaching SMMs at parks and beaches.

The Club One Min restaurant at Concorde Shopping Mall was one of the outlets that was ordered to be closed. MSE found that the outlet allowed gatherings of more than eight individuals, and provided hostesses who intermingled with patrons on 19 February 2021.

The Singapore Tourism Board has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from 20 February to 11 March 2021.

This is the outlet’s second offence. It was previously closed for 10 days from 20 December to 29 December 2020 for allowing groups of more than eight individuals.

Stall 8 at the Food Park Coffeeshop along 69 Bedok South Avenue 3 was similarly ordered to be closed after it was found to have allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10:30pm on 14 February 2021. The Singapore Food Agency has issued an order requiring the operator to close the stall for 10 days from 19 February to 28 February 2021.

Likewise, Jin Jin Eating House at 496 North Bridge Road) was found to have allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10:30pm on 19 February 2021. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has issued an order requiring the operator to close the outlet for 10 days from 23 February to 4 March 2021.

200 HCM Food at 200 Joo Chiat Road was also found to have allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10:30pm on 20 February 2021. URA has issued an order requiring the operator to close the outlet for 10 days from 23 February to 4 March 2021.

The F&B outlets that were fined had to shell out S$1,000 each for breaches that involved seating groups of diners less than one metre apart, and for failing to prevent intermingling between groups of customers.

Those who were caught violating SMMs at the parks and beaches on 13 – 14 and 20 – 21 February 2021 were fined S$300 each. These breaches included gathering in groups of more than eight people and intermingling between groups.

In Changi Beach Park alone, 76 individuals were fined, including 20 who were caught gathering in one group.

MSE said in a statement on Wednesday, “Many F&B premises and individuals have adhered to SMMs over the Lunar New Year period. We thank everyone for their cooperation. Nevertheless, social interactions are likely to increase as the festive period draws to a close, especially on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year or chap goh meh, and heighten the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

“We urge members of the public and operators to remain vigilant and continue observing SMMs. Where possible, members of public are advised to plan visits to potentially crowded areas such as shopping malls, F&B outlets, markets, supermarkets and parks, during off peak hours.”

The limit of eight unique visitors a day for each household remains in place, at this time. Individuals should also limit themselves to visiting at most two other households per day. The Government has mandated that masks must be worn during the traditional tossing of yusheng and that the lo hei should be done without any verbal exhortations.

Additionally, multiple table bookings at F&B premises for groups larger than eight persons are strictly prohibited, unless the diners are from the same household. Intermingling across different tables is not allowed.

The MSE cautioned: “Agencies will continue to step up enforcement checks at F&B premises, parks, malls and other hotspots over this weekend. We will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against errant operators and individuals.

“This includes fines, suspension of operations even for first offences, and prosecution for egregious breaches. Let us be socially responsible in observing all these measures to prevent a resurgence in community transmission of COVID-19.”

