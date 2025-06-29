23 y/o foreigner who secured S$6.8k job offer in SG asks, ‘Should I be worried about living cost or not?’

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old foreign national who has recently secured a two-year position in Singapore asked Redditors whether he should be concerned about the cost of living, despite being offered a salary of S$6,800 per month.

Posting on a local forum on Friday (Jun 27), the man said he’d already seen mixed opinions online about whether this amount is enough to live comfortably in the city-state. To clear things up, he decided to ask Singapore residents directly for their thoughts and experiences.

He shared that he will be relocating from Europe and will be earning around €4,600 or S$6,800 per month. As he tries to plan ahead, he has a few key questions on his mind.

“Is S$6,800 considered a good salary for a junior profile in Singapore?” he asked. He also wondered if spending about S$2,500 on rent each month would still leave him with enough to live modestly and save a little.

Other things he wanted to know included: what kind of housing he could expect for that price point, what areas might offer good value, and how much to budget for things like food, transport, and social activities.

“Thanks in advance for your insights!” he wrote, as he prepared for his move.

“With S$6.8k, you should be able to cope fine.”

In the thread, many assured him that S$6,800 was a decent starting salary for a junior-level role in Singapore, especially for someone in their early twenties. Some even called it “quite high” compared to local fresh grad salaries, which typically range from S$3,000 to S$5,000.

One Redditor added, “Many people at that age can only dream of having this type of pay. Heck, you might even be making more than someone with 10 years more experience than you. You’ll be able to live super comfortably here.”

A few others also gave him a breakdown of monthly expenses to help him get a clearer picture. While spending S$2,500 on rent is on the higher end, most agreed that it’s still possible to live comfortably if he manages his other expenses wisely.

One wrote, “S$6800 is good for junior. S$2,500 for rental is ok. Don’t expect big and best, though, but (a) convenient location for studio or one-bedroom is possible. After S$2,500, (you’re) left with S$4,300. You could survive on S$1,000 per month. Depends on how you spend, of course.”

Another commented, “Monthly expenses will be generally similar to wherever you come from, but at Singapore prices. Cooking is cheaper than eating out at fancy places, but with S$6,800, you should be able to cope fine.”

Cost of living for expats

According to business solution firm Piloto Asia, the average cost of living for a single expat in Singapore is roughly S$3,500 to S$6,000 per month. For a family of four, monthly expenses can range from S$6,000 to S$12,000.

Read also: Singaporean says he supports ‘foreign F&Bs over locals,’ gets mixed reaction from netizens

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)