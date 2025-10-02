// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 2, 2025
26.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: TikTok/@countonmesingapore
In the Hood
1 min.Read

21-year-old woman filmed kicking 61-year-old at SMU, police investigating

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old woman was caught on video kicking a 61-year-old woman at the Singapore Management University (SMU) on Monday (Sept 30). Both individuals are now assisting the police in investigations.

In the video circulating online, a woman dressed in a pink top appeared to kick another woman, causing the latter to fall to the ground. Bystanders were seen rushing forward to check on the older woman after the incident.

Police confirmed that they received a report on Sept 30 and responded to the scene with support from the Neighbourhood Crime Unit. A 61-year-old woman was subsequently conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 2:10 p.m. and transported a woman to Raffles Hospital.

The police added that both the 21-year-old woman and the 61-year-old woman are assisting with investigations into possible charges of intentional wounding and the use of criminal violence.

An SMU spokesperson acknowledged the circulation of the video online and confirmed that university officials, along with the police, had attended to the matter. The spokesperson said that the injured person was taken to the hospital in a conscious state and has since been released.

See also  Reddit users slam man who did not queue at line for bus because it was ‘too long’ & then simply boarded

Investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Singapore News

Dad tries to protect son from monkey, ends up hitting son instead

SINGAPORE: A father recently endeavoured to protect his child...
Singapore News

Young man caught on CCTV stealing resident’s slippers

SINGAPORE: A woman took to Facebook to post a...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Dad tries to protect son from monkey, ends up hitting son instead

SINGAPORE: A father recently endeavoured to protect his child...

Young man caught on CCTV stealing resident’s slippers

SINGAPORE: A woman took to Facebook to post a...

Woodlands Evangelical Free Church’s rooftop caught fire due to an electrical fault in the sound system

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at the Woodlands Evangelical...

Residents upset about a 24-hour coffee shop’s exhaust pipe near their window, blowing into their homes and making loud noises

SINGAPORE: A 24-hour coffee shop located at Block 3...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //