21-year-old woman filmed kicking 61-year-old at SMU, police investigating

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old woman was caught on video kicking a 61-year-old woman at the Singapore Management University (SMU) on Monday (Sept 30). Both individuals are now assisting the police in investigations.

In the video circulating online, a woman dressed in a pink top appeared to kick another woman, causing the latter to fall to the ground. Bystanders were seen rushing forward to check on the older woman after the incident.

Police confirmed that they received a report on Sept 30 and responded to the scene with support from the Neighbourhood Crime Unit. A 61-year-old woman was subsequently conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 2:10 p.m. and transported a woman to Raffles Hospital.

The police added that both the 21-year-old woman and the 61-year-old woman are assisting with investigations into possible charges of intentional wounding and the use of criminal violence.

An SMU spokesperson acknowledged the circulation of the video online and confirmed that university officials, along with the police, had attended to the matter. The spokesperson said that the injured person was taken to the hospital in a conscious state and has since been released.

Investigations are ongoing.