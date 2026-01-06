21 y/o NSF with S$30k savings anxious as father, 60, quits job and mother becomes sole breadwinner

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old full-time National Serviceman (NSF) has sought advice on Reddit after learning that his household may soon be forced to survive on a single income, as his father prepares to quit his job amid rising costs and declining health.

In a post that has since sparked discussion online, the NSF said his 60-year-old father plans to resign in March.

“My dad’s total pay with CPF is about S$4200, but he will soon be resigning from his job in March, as he will no longer have a personal vehicle for work, as it is no longer financially viable to afford it,” the NSF wrote on the r/singaporefi subreddit. “His job requires said vehicle, as he has to travel to different parts of the islands daily.”

The NSF went on to explain that early retirement is not an option, as much of his father’s savings was wiped out years ago following a failed business venture. Compounding matters, his father’s health has also deteriorated.

According to him, his father suffers from high blood pressure, which significantly limits the types of work he can reasonably take on.

Adding to the challenge, the NSF noted that his father has fewer than 10 years of formal work experience and only a secondary school education, factors he believes will make securing new employment particularly difficult.

Faced with these challenges, the family is expected to rely largely on his mother, 55, who will become the sole breadwinner. “She will be the sole breadwinner during this period of unemployment. Her take-home pay is about S$5,500, so she will be supporting the three of us, including my brother, 24, who is studying at university.”

Despite receiving a monthly National Service allowance of about S$900 and having built up roughly S$30,000 across cash, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrency, the NSF admitted that the numbers offer little comfort against the uncertainty ahead.

“I am planning on studying at university and am pretty anxious about the future, [which is why] I am looking for any advice I can give my dad — such as maybe taking up a part-time job like a cleaner, with a monthly salary of around S$2,400?” he wrote.

“You and your brother are old enough to support yourselves.”

The post has since drawn responses from other Reddit users, many of whom suggested alternative employment options for older workers, including security roles, government contract positions, and jobs that do not require private vehicle ownership.

One user said, “I heard security guards always need 1 Singaporean uncle to like supervise; you can try that role. A lot of people in SG have high blood pressure. It is common. That does not mean they cannot do more labour-intensive work.”

Another commented, “If your dad’s health is not good, any physical jobs, including cleaner, fast food/retail, Grab delivery, etc., are not going to cut it. Maybe check job portals or ask your MP if there are customer service or admin /call centre jobs he can do. You don’t want to be paying big medical bills if not adequately insured. Be mindful of his ego when you make such suggestions to him as well.”

A third added, “He can consider working in a hospital; at least there are some medical benefits. Hospitals usually are very inclusive when hiring, so can try portering/kitchen/admin jobs.”

A fourth advised, “Your mum’s take-home pay is enough to support the family, assuming there are no other major financial liabilities like housing loans, medical bills, etc. There are families in Singapore who survive with less.”

“You and your brother are old enough to support yourselves. If you want less financial strain on your mum, then either lower your expenditure or your brother can find a part-time job.”

In other news, a Singaporean employee took to social media to vent their frustration after receiving a gold-plated coin as an “appreciation gift” from their boss, saying the item was essentially useless because it could not even buy a simple plate of “cai png.”

In a post on a local Reddit forum on Thursday (Jan 1), the employee explained that while they appreciated the gesture, the gift itself left much to be desired

Read more: ‘It cannot even buy cai png’: Employee urges bosses to stop giving ‘gold-plated coins or foil notes’ as appreciation tokens