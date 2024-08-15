SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by dating platform Bumble has unveiled a range of opinions among Singaporeans regarding the suitability of hawker centres as venues for first dates. The survey, which gathered responses from 1,000 Singaporeans, showed that while a majority are open to the idea of dining at hawker centres on a first date, only a small fraction actually do so.

According to the survey, a notable 21% of respondents believe that hawker centres are not appropriate for first dates.

This sentiment is most prevalent among the younger generation, with 23% of Generation Z youth expressing their reservations. Millennials, aged 27 to 34, are not far behind, with 20% holding the same opinion. In contrast, among those aged 35 and above, the percentage of respondents who are against the idea is slightly lower at 18%.

The reasons cited by respondents for their reluctance to choose hawker centres as a first-date spot are varied. Many highlighted practical concerns, such as the centres being too hot, noisy, and crowded. Moreover, 41% of the respondents believe that having a first date in a hawker centre may give the impression that the date is “not important.”

Despite these concerns, the survey also revealed a reassuring statistic for those who opt for a more casual and budget-friendly dining experience. An overwhelming 66% of respondents indicated that choosing a hawker centre for a first date would not negatively impact their impression of their potential partner.

Overall, the survey found that 89% of Singaporeans are willing to consider hawker centres as a viable option for dates. Many respondents appreciate the affordability, convenience, and wide range of food choices available at hawker centres.

Additionally, some believe that the relaxed atmosphere of these venues promotes more authentic and down-to-earth interactions, allowing couples to connect in a more genuine way.

TISG/

Featured image by Deposit Photos