2 teens get electric shock from Toa Payoh lamp post; one sent to ICU

Singapore – Two teenagers received an electric shock after coming into contact with a lamp post in Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on Sunday (June 13).

The teens were playing football next to the playground near the fitness corner in front of Block 63 at about 8.25 pm, reported the Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News quoting a resident.

When the teens tried to retrieve a football from the fitness corner, one of them received an electric shock from the lamp post.

The other teen also received a shock after trying to save the first teen.

Eventually, the father of one of the teens helped them, emerging unharmed.

According to the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council, which manages the estate, no such incidents were previously reported in the area.

The town council was informed of the incident by its essential maintenance services unit, and investigations are ongoing, reported The Straits Times.

It added that the lamp post in question was last inspected by a licensed electrical worker earlier this year. The next inspection is due in July, said the town council.

“The town council is currently carrying out an investigation into the cause of the electric shock.”

It noted, “Town council officers also carry out monthly visual inspections to ensure that outdoor fittings are properly in place and will follow up with defect rectification where required.”

The reason for the incident is believed to be an electrical leakage. The resident also highlighted that the grass was wet when the electric shock occurred.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed receiving a call for assistance at 8.25 pm on Sunday following an incident at Block 63 Toa Payoh Lorong 5.

Two persons were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said SCDF.

One of the individuals was later discharged, while the other was initially placed in the intensive care unit but subsequently transferred to a regular ward on Monday afternoon./TISG

