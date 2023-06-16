2 meat + 1 veg for $10.60 at Changi T1 = ‘most ridiculous Caifan for 2023’

SINGAPORE: A customer appeared to be unhappy with the food he bought from Changi Terminal Airport 1 Orchis Food Court, as his meal of “2 meat + 1 veg,” which cost him $10.60, got a definite thumbs down in a video posted on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page on Wednesday (June 14).

The customer wrote in the video that when he “double confirmed” the price, presumably in astonishment at how high it was, the server told him, in Mandarin, that it was “right, got meat.”

The caption to the TikTok video calls the dish the “most ridiculous Caifan for (the author) for 2023.”

@singaporeatriumsale Most ridiculous Caifan for me for 2023. It is surprisingly in the staff canteen, not the food court in the transit area, of Terminal 1. This plate of 2 meat and 1 vegetable with rice costs $10.60. This is public price as I am not a staff, but come on. I asked to confirmed and the male staff manning the cashier said it was ‘right, got meat’. Worst of all, it doesn’t taste good at all. The fried meat was soggy, the ladies’ fingers were over cooked and the gravy was diluted. First Station Mixed Veg Rice Orchis Food Court Changi Airport Terminal 1 ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Orchis Food Court is the staff canteen at Terminal 1 that’s also open to the public. A quick online check shows that the video was first posted on the Singapore Atrium Sale TikTok account on June 13.

Cai fan, or mixed rice, is also known as ”economy rice” because it’s supposed to be easy on the pocket for diners while at the same time being filling and satisfying.

The TikTok user, however, was far from satisfied, writing, “This is public price as I am not a staff, but come on. I asked to confirmed and the male staff manning the cashier said it was ‘right, got meat’. Worst of all, it doesn’t taste good at all. The fried meat was soggy, the ladies’ fingers were over cooked and the gravy was diluted.”

Some commenters wrote that the high price of the dish could be because of the high price of renting at Changi Airport.

Another called it “inflight price.”

Others, predictably, blamed inflation and had a glum outlook.

Some advised him to eat at the airport because of the cheaper prices.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg