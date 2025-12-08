2 doctors who stopped to help accident victim at Bukit Batok hailed as heroes

SINGAPORE: Though it was close to midnight, two doctors who were on their way home from Tan Tock Seng Hospital immediately stopped their ride in order to help when they saw that an accident had occurred at Bukit Batok.

A video of the doctors asking their Gomel driver to stop at the scene of the accident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group page on Saturday (Dec 6) and has since gone viral.

It was shared by the private hire driver who was conveying the male and female doctors to Bukit Batok from TTSH at 11:35 pm on Friday night. When they saw that a pedestrian had been hit by a motorcycle driver and was injured, they quickly alighted.

The driver said that he wanted to praise the doctors.

“I pick up two Gojek pax from TTSH to Bukit Batok as usual. But when nearing their destination, just outside Bukit Batok bus depot, we noticed a serious accident between two motorcycles and the paramedics were frantically performing CPR on a pedestrian,” he wrote in the caption.

“It was close to 12 midnight, and despite a tiring day at work, both doctors, without any hesitation, identified themselves as doctors and volunteered to help. Salute to them for their selfless help and humanity towards the injured,” he added, also wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

In the video, the two appear to be having a normal conversation, but when they slowly approach the scene of the accident, the male doctor can be heard asking solemnly, “What happened here?”

The dash cam then pans to paramedics performing CPR on the injured person.

“We’re doctors,” they quickly inform the driver, adding that they can help. The driver pulls over. The doctors can then be seen walking toward the paramedics and the victim and assisting the paramedics’ efforts.

Commenters on the post also praised the physicians for helping the victim.

“The doctors could have chosen to keep quiet and continue their way home. But they didn’t. They went beyond their call of duty and chose to act without hesitation. Ministry of Health, Singapore, these doctors are heroes, and we are thankful for having people like them in the medical sector,” one wrote.

Another called it “One of the most positive and welcomed videos that I have ever seen.”

“Finally, this page shows what it was meant for, to identify the vigilance of normal people saving others!” a commenter chimed in.

A Facebook user commended the driver as well, writing, “I salute the PHV driver too. He stopped and let the doctors help the victim, and did not worry about wasting his time, as time for drivers is their earning. Bro, you deserve a salute from me too.” /TISG

