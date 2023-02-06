18 of world’s top 20 ranked golfers confirmed for 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship

Singapore will welcome 18 of the world’s top 20 ranked players, including all of last year’s Major champions, as they compete for the upcoming 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship which will be held from Mar 2 to 5 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

The five best players in the world will lead the stellar line-up as world No. 3 and No 4. ranked Minjee Lee and Atthaya Thitikul join the top-ranked player Lydia Ko. Joining them are also Nelly Korda (No. 2) and Ko Jin-young (No. 5).

Australian Lee won two titles in 2022, including her second major title at the US Open. She was in Singapore last year and a stunning closing round of 63 saw her finish tied in second place with South Korea’s Chun In-gee. That experience remains fresh in her mind as she looks forward to returning next month.

“Remembering my final round on The Tanjong course makes me excited to return to Singapore this year. I mean, I’m always excited to visit Singapore as it’s such an awesome city, but any time you finish in second place you are eager to come back and see if you might be able to go one better,” said Lee who will be in Chonburi at the end of February for the Honda LPGA Thailand before her trip to Singapore.

Thai star Thitikul, who tasted victory in Sentosa during her amateur career when she won the 2018 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific as a 15-year-old, finished in fourth place last year, kicking off a remarkable run that included 16 top 10 finishes, two victories and saw her crowned 2022 LPGA Rookie of the Year. Thitikul also spent two weeks at the number one position on the Rolex Rankings from 31 Oct to 13 Nov last year, and a strong finish at the 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship could help return her to the top spot.

All of last year’s Major champions are in the line-up including American Jennifer Kupcho, (The Chevron Championship) Minjee Lee, (US Open) South Korean In Gee Chun, (KPMG LPGA Championship 2022) Canadian Brooke Henderson, (The Amundi Evian Championship) and South African Ashleigh Buhai, (AIG Women’s Open 2022) with all looking to win this coveted title for the first time.

“I am most looking forward to having fans back at the HSBC Women’s World Championship this year as I definitely missed their support out on the course last year. It’s a special week on our Tour and one of our favourites of the year!” said Henderson, a two-time Major winner, who finished tied sixth last year and runner-up in 2018. “HSBC ensures we have a major set up in terms of the course and facilities. Sentosa is such a beautiful setting, everyone’s so friendly and we are made to feel so welcome. And Singapore has some of the best food and shopping anyone could ask for!”

There are still six spots to be claimed with the winner of the National Qualifier taking place at Sentosa, Feb 8-9, securing the chance to compete amongst the elite of women’s golf. Five sponsor invitations will be announced in due course along with the winner of the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand, if not otherwise qualified.

“HSBC is committed to opening up a world of opportunity for women in sport and to bringing the best of the world to Singapore. We are thrilled to see such a stellar line-up for the 15th edition of the HSBC Women’s World Championship,” commented Kee Joo Wong, CEO of HSBC Singapore.

This year marks the 15th edition of the HSBC Women’s World Championship and remarkably, of the 14 previous winners, 12 are Major champions, lending yet further credibility to the player’s claim that this is ‘Asia’s Major.’ /TISG

