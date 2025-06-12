Thursday, June 12, 2025
17-year-old girl rescued from ledge at Punggol carpark and taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl was rescued and apprehended by the authorities after she was found standing on a ledge of a multi-storey carpark in Punggol in the early hours of Tuesday (June 10).

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that officers were alerted to the incident at around 2.15am at Block 628 Edgedale Plains. The girl was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008 and was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

Photos shared with Stomp by an eyewitness showed safety netting deployed along the side of the carpark. The witness, who had spotted the emergency operation unfolding from a distance, said: “If I’m not wrong, it was a teenager.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which received a call for assistance at 2.20am, said a person was seen standing on a ledge when responders arrived at the scene. In response, SCDF deployed two safety life packs and rescue nets as a precaution.

Specially trained Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) officers were then activated. Rappelling from a unit above, they successfully reached and secured the girl.

She was subsequently conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital by SCDF.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.

