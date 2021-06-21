16-year-old Karen Mok looks like her ‘God of Cookery’ character, according to netizens

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Some of us have childhood photos that can either be interesting or embarrassing but luckily for us regular people, we do not have to worry about our unflattering past photos being dug up by a national broadcaster.

Hong Kong broadcaster TV recently posted an old clip of Hong Kong singer Karen Mok that was filmed when she visited Japan when Mok was in Secondary 4.

Based on the caption of the clip, Mok was one of the 10 “outstanding” female students selected for the cultural exchange trip.

Mok was filmed in the clip saying that although she had been to Japan with her family before, the things that she got to see, do, and learn during this trip “couldn’t be bought with ordinary tourist money”, showing remarkable maturity for her young age.

Netizens reacted to the young Mok’s braces and short, boyish hairstyle. There were some unkind ones who said that Mok looked a little “frumpy” and that she reminded them of how she looked in classic ’90s Stephen Chow comedy, The God of Cookery.

Could it be that bad?

Nevertheless, there were others who commented that aside from her hairstyle and mouth full of metal, Mok’s face doesn’t seem to have changed that much after over three decades, and they praised the 51-year-old for being an “ageless goddess”.

Born on June 2, 1970, Karen Joy Morris, more popularly known as Karen Mok is a Hong Kong pop singer who is one of the leading Asian pop singers and actresses with a career spanning three decades.

She is the first female Hong Kong singer to win the Golden Melody Award and has won it a total of three times.

She has released 17 solo studio albums, starred in over 40 movies, has over 15 million followers on leading Chinese social media site Weibo, and holds the Guinness World Record for the Highest Altitude Music Concert.

