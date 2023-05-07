16-year-old Italian girl electrocuted to death after her charging phone accidentally drops into bathtub

ITALY: Tragedy struck a family in the southern Italian city of Montefalcione when their 16-year-old daughter, Maria Antonietta Cutillo, was electrocuted to death while bathing and using her charging phone on Tuesday night (2 May).

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Cutillo was alone at home and was on the phone with a friend while bathing. While using her mobile phone, she accidentally dropped it into the bathtub, causing a short circuit that electrocuted her.

Her friend on the other end heard her screams and immediately called the police. Unfortunately, by the time they arrived, it was too late.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the electric shock killed Maria. Her body has been sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy procedures. This tragic incident has highlighted the dangers of using electronic devices in the bathroom, especially while in contact with water.

This is not the first time a similar incident has occurred. In 2020, a 15-year-old female student in France was also electrocuted to death when her charging mobile phone fell into the water.

Parents are urged to educate their children on the dangers of using electronic devices in the bathroom. Using electronic devices in the bathroom should be avoided at all costs, especially while taking a bath or shower.

The incident has also prompted calls for stricter safety regulations on electronic devices, particularly charging devices, to ensure they are safe for use in homes and public spaces.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg