16-year-old boy arrested after getting caught on camera assaulting 16-year-old girl at Bedok coffeeshop

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a violent altercation with a teenage girl at a coffeeshop in Bedok on Monday afternoon (May 26). The disturbing incident, which unfolded in broad daylight next to Block 418 Bedok North Avenue 2, was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

In a TikTok video posted by user “cewlinnn”, the teenage boy, wearing a helmet, is seen speaking animatedly before suddenly shoving a girl to the ground. The video shows him kicking her forcefully as she lies on the floor. When the girl attempts to sit up, the boy is seen yanking her hair violently, pulling her back down.

The footage also shows two other individuals — a man and a woman — at the scene, believed to be acquaintances of the pair. The woman is seen trying to intervene in the altercation, but her efforts appeared to have little effect initially.

According to eyewitness accounts and the viral clip, bystanders eventually stepped in to help and alerted the authorities.

When contacted, the police confirmed they received a call for assistance at 2:35pm that day. A 16-year-old girl was found with minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital. The boy, also 16, was arrested on suspicion of criminal intimidation and is currently assisting with investigations.

Online, the incident has drawn swift condemnation. Many netizens expressed shock and anger over the violence, emphasizing that regardless of any dispute, physical aggression is never justified. Others questioned why the attack was not stopped sooner by those present.

Police investigations are ongoing.