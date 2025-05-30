Friday, May 30, 2025
25.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
In the Hood
1 min.Read

16-year-old boy arrested after getting caught on camera assaulting 16-year-old girl at Bedok coffeeshop

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a violent altercation with a teenage girl at a coffeeshop in Bedok on Monday afternoon (May 26). The disturbing incident, which unfolded in broad daylight next to Block 418 Bedok North Avenue 2, was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

In a TikTok video posted by user “cewlinnn”, the teenage boy, wearing a helmet, is seen speaking animatedly before suddenly shoving a girl to the ground. The video shows him kicking her forcefully as she lies on the floor. When the girl attempts to sit up, the boy is seen yanking her hair violently, pulling her back down.

The footage also shows two other individuals — a man and a woman — at the scene, believed to be acquaintances of the pair. The woman is seen trying to intervene in the altercation, but her efforts appeared to have little effect initially.

According to eyewitness accounts and the viral clip, bystanders eventually stepped in to help and alerted the authorities.

- Advertisement -
See also  “Expectation vs Reality!” — Woman gets moons & stars henna tattoo at Geylang bazaar but washes it off immediately after sloppy outcome

When contacted, the police confirmed they received a call for assistance at 2:35pm that day. A 16-year-old girl was found with minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital. The boy, also 16, was arrested on suspicion of criminal intimidation and is currently assisting with investigations.

Online, the incident has drawn swift condemnation. Many netizens expressed shock and anger over the violence, emphasizing that regardless of any dispute, physical aggression is never justified. Others questioned why the attack was not stopped sooner by those present.

Police investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Singapore News

Man who stole on Scoot flight sentenced to 10 months’ jail

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old has been sentenced to 10 months...
In the Hood

20-year-old motorcyclist dies in Geylang car crash, after running red light and trying to evade police roadblock

SINGAPORE; A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash involving...

Topics

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore to get some BYD smart driving features by next year at the latest

SHENZHEN: Singapore is expected to get some smart driving...

Telegram set to get US$300M and half of xAI revenue from from Grok chatbot deal, ‘pending formalities’

NEW YORK: Telegram will receive US$300 million (S$388 million)...

Unemployed graduates rose 130% in 3 years, says Redditor citing government data

SINGAPORE: After a local Reddit user did the math...

‘Graduated with distinction, but can’t get hired’—NUS alum shares job search struggles

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user who said they have...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore