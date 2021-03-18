16 weeks’ jail for senior in wheelchair who molested 2 women at MRT station

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A 64-year-old wheelchair-bound man has been given a 16-week jail sentence for molesting two women in separate incidents at the Lavender MRT station, Yahoo Singapore reports.

In one incident, Let Hwa Khoon asked a woman for directions outside the station, and then groped her buttocks.

In the other incident, while inside the station, he positioned his wheelchair behind another woman, and lifted her skirt to see her underwear.

The identities of both women are undisclosed because of a gag order from the court.

The man entered a guilty plea to two counts of molest on Monday (Mar 15). Due to the fact that he committed both the offences while he was still on remission for a drug-related previous jail sentence, his newest sentence was enhanced.

He approached his first victim, a 24-year-old woman, on June 25, 2020.

He spoke to her in Mandarin, asking for directions to the MRT station.

As she saw he was in a wheelchair, she directed him to the lifts to the station.

When she leaned over, Let grabbed her by the buttocks.

Yahoo Singapore reports Deputy Public Prosecutor Shamini Joseph as saying, “After the first victim used her hand to hit the accused’s hand away from her butt cheek, the accused wheeled himself away. The first victim stood still for a while as she was shocked before she decided to chase after the accused.”

Fortunately, she had the presence of mind to take Let’s photo while he made his escape.

Crying, the woman called the police, who were later able to identify the wheelchair-bound senior through CCTV footage.

The second incident occurred on Jan 17, 2021, after Let used a top-up machine at the Lavender MRT station. He saw the 40-year-old woman at another machine beside him, accompanied by her young son.

He then positioned his wheelchair behind her and lifted her skirt to expose her underwear.

However, this time, when he tried to escape, he was accosted by an MRT staff member who was helping the victim.

This second incident was also caught on CCTV.

DPP characterised Let’s actions as “brazen” and listed his past offences, which include snatch theft, fraudulent possession, as well as drug offences.

/TISG

