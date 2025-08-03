150 Malaysian cross-border drivers form union amid LTA crackdown

MALAYSIA: In response to an intensified crackdown by Singapore authorities, about 150 Malaysian cross-border car charter drivers have come together to form a union aimed at pushing for legal recognition.

The group, made up of private hire drivers who regularly ferry passengers between Johor Bahru and Singapore, established a new Private Hire Vehicle Association on Thursday (31 July).

According to Malaysian paper Oriental Daily, the drivers elected a board and announced their intent to register the association formally in Malaysia.

Their move comes after the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) carried out three enforcement operations in July alone, resulting in the confiscation of more than 40 vehicles allegedly operating illegally.

One of the leaders of the proposed union said the crackdown has left cross-border drivers uneasy. Once caught, drivers are looking at a S$3,000 fine, losing their car, or both. He said that most drivers are just trying to make a living and those who have been caught are scrambling to pay the fines while the rest live in fear.

Under Singapore law, only licensed operators with the appropriate permits are allowed to offer point-to-point transport services, including cross-border journeys.

The new association says it aims to advocate for proper cross-border operational qualifications. Among the proposals discussed by the group is the adoption of stricter safety and operational standards, similar to those required for ride-hailing services, such as annual vehicle inspections, mandatory public transport licenses for drivers, minimum safety standards, vehicle age caps, and regular health checks.

Drivers say they are not against regulation but they want a clear and legal pathway to operate across the border.

The group is hoping that once their association is formally registered in Malaysia, they can open a dialogue with both Malaysian and Singaporean authorities to find a workable, bilateral solution.