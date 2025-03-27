JOHOR, MALAYSIA: A 13-year-old girl tragically lost her life after being struck by a lorry while attempting to cross a highway in Johor Bahru on Friday (21 Mar), at approximately 11am.

According to Malaysia’s China Press, the Johor Bahru Police’s preliminary findings suggest that the 60-year-old lorry driver, who was en route from Johor Bahru to Kulai, was unable to avoid the girl after she crossed the highway from the right side of the road. Despite the driver’s efforts to swerve, the lorry collided with the girl, causing severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver was not injured in the incident.

A dashcam video, later circulated on social media, shows a portion of the tragic event. Posted by the Facebook page “JB Breaking News” on Saturday (22 Mar), the footage captured the moment when the girl, along with two other individuals, attempted to cross the expressway. At around 9:52am, the video reveals the girl walking into the path of the lorry, which was unable to stop in time.

In the aftermath of the collision, the two individuals who had been with the girl appeared to remain where they were, while passing vehicles slowed down to assess the situation. However, the blurry footage made it difficult to determine the exact actions of the girl or the others involved at the time.

Police investigations are ongoing.