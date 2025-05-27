126 years of legacy: Know the story of how Roland-Garros became legendary

- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: The Roland-Garros started around 126 years ago, and it has now become one of tennis’ most famous events in the world. It has also become a big part of France’s sports history.

How did this legendary sports event start?

The history of Roland Garros

Roland-Garros began in 1891 with a tournament called the “French Clay-Court Championships.” During that time, only players from French clubs could participate, and the matches were held at different venues such as Stade Français, Parc de Saint-Cloud, and the Racing Club de France.

One of the well-known players during the early years was Max Decugis, who won the title eight times between 1903 and 1914.

Changes began in 1925 when the event opened its doors to international players and became the “French Open.” However, despite the participation of other nationalities, French players continued to shine. Back then, Suzanne Lenglen dominated the women’s side, winning six titles from 1920 to 1926 and becoming tennis’s first true superstar.

Moreover, on the men’s side, athletes called the “Four Musketeers,” which include Henri Cochet, René Lacoste, Jean Borotra, and Jacques Brugnon, had won 10 singles titles between 1922 and 1932.

In 1927, a huge moment occurred with a Davis Cup victory, which led to the construction of a new stadium. The new stadium was named after Roland Garros, a French aviation pioneer who died during World War I.

From then on, players from English-speaking countries began to dominate the tournament after a break during World War II. Americans and Australians, including stars like Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, and Margaret Court, had made their name known in the competition.

Court still holds the record for the most Roland-Garros titles, 13 in total from 1962 to 1973 in the singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories.

Tennis legends throughout the years

In 1968, tennis became a professional sport, making Roland-Garros even more relevant. The stadium expanded from five to ten courts in 1979, followed by more upgrades in the 1980s and early 1990s. The stadium has grown to 8.5 hectares with 20 courts, including two main arenas: Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen.

These courts saw great champions like Ivan Lendl, Mats Wilander, Monica Seles, and Gustavo Kuerten win three titles, Justine Hénin win four, and Steffi Graf win six.

More so, Swedish star Björn Borg won six titles, while American Chris Evert claimed seven, setting a women’s record during that time.

French players also made history–Françoise Dürr (1967), Yannick Noah (1983), and Mary Pierce (2000). However, Spain began to dominate in the 1990s. Athletes like Arantxa Sánchez, Sergi Bruguera, Carlos Moyá, Albert Costa, and Juan Carlos Ferrero paved the way for the legendary Rafael Nadal, from 2005 to 2014.

Many top players also had a difficult time winning the French Open. Players like Bill Tilden, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Martina Hingis, and Venus Williams have never won a trophy. Novak Djokovic finally broke through in 2016 after falling short in three finals. He completed a non-calendar-year Grand Slam and made his own mark on the tournament’s history.

In 2025, who is eligible to join the Roland-Garros?

The highest-ranked athletes get direct entry into the main tournament. More so, 32 players were chosen as “seeds” before the draw to ensure they don’t play against each other in early rounds.

These seedings are based on the athletes’ world rankings, which are based on the points they earn in other tournaments.

The tournament organisers also give out wildcard entries to promising local or well-known players whose rankings have fallen.

This season’s French Open is happening in Paris from May 25 to Jun 8, 2025. For a detailed schedule and live coverage links, you can visit the official Roland Garros website.