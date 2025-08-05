// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
12 passengers injured after two double-decker buses collide along Tampines Ave 7

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving two double-decker buses and a car occurred along Tampines Ave 7 this morning (Aug 5), leaving 12 passengers injured.

The police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at around 10:15am. The incident involved two double-decker buses and a car, believed to be a private hire vehicle.

All three vehicles were travelling in the same direction, towards Tampines Ave 12, when the crash occurred.

A video uploaded by TikTok user @143mindie shows the aftermath of the accident, with one of the buses having a smashed window. The other sustained more significant front-end damage. The front door of the rear bus appeared badly crumpled from the impact.

A car was seen wedged in front of the the bus at the front.

A total of 13 individuals were taken to hospital, including the 69-year-old driver of one of the buses and 12 passengers aged between 30 and 69. All were reported to be conscious at the time of transport.

See also  Woman says her husband spent 24 hours at TTSH corridor before getting transferred to a ward

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances were seen at the scene shortly after the accident was reported.

Investigations are ongoing.

