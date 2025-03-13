MALAYSIA: Malaysia remains steadfast in its commitment to finding Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with efforts to launch a third search operation still underway, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (March 11), Mr Loke reaffirmed that the government is in the process of finalizing the contract with the team or company responsible for conducting the renewed search.

“Once the contract is signed, we will announce the latest progress. We are not cancelling it, but we are in progress and we are currently finalizing the contract,” he said, as reported by Sin Chew Daily.

The renewed search mission is expected to be led by British marine robotics company Ocean Infinity, which has previously signed a “no fee if not found” agreement with the Malaysian government. Under this arrangement, the company will only be compensated if the wreckage of MH370 is located. The planned operation aims to scan approximately 15,000 square kilometers of seabed in an area around 1,500 kilometers off the coast of Perth, Australia.

MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board. Despite extensive search efforts over the past 11 years, the plane’s final resting place remains unknown, with only a few confirmed debris pieces washing up on shores in the Indian Ocean.

The upcoming search represents another attempt to solve one of aviation’s greatest mysteries, as families of the victims continue to seek closure and answers about what happened to their loved ones.