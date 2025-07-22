// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
29 C
Singapore
type here...
Malaysia
Less than 1 min.Read

11-year-old boy drove car 2 km away and crashed into ditch while mother was using the toilet

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: An 11-year-old boy took his younger brother and cousin on an unauthorized car ride that ended in a minor accident on Friday morning, after the vehicle he was driving veered into a ditch. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

According to reports from The Star and China Press, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Jul 19. The boy’s mother had been driving to her sister’s house in Telok Klang when she pulled over briefly to use the toilet, leaving three children inside the car.

While she was away, the 11-year-old took the opportunity to get behind the wheel. He intended to drive his seven-year-old brother and their cousin to a nearby store, according to South Klang police.

The boy managed to drive for approximately two kilometres. However, as they neared their destination, he lost control of the vehicle, and it ended up in a roadside ditch.

All three children were unharmed in the accident, and the car sustained only minor damage. Police have since questioned the boy’s parents in relation to the incident.

See also  The "kampung life”: Why young Malaysians are leaving the city for a simpler lifestyle

Hot this week

Relationships

Singaporean asks if there’s a loneliness epidemic going on

SINGAPORE: “Do you feel lonely in Singapore too?” a...
Relationships

Is filial piety ever enough? Comic strip on ‘Why I gave up on my mother’ goes viral

SINGAPORE: A recent comic strip about the limits of...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Changi dethroned: Istanbul takes the crown, but travellers aren’t buying it

SINGAPORE: For many years, Singapore’s Changi Airport has been...

Malaysia and Singapore explore GovTech, public housing, and public sector reform collaboration

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore are exploring collaboration in government...

Maid says, ‘I got terminated and was asked to leave Singapore immediately because I want to get married to a Singaporean’

SINGAPORE: “Have I committed a crime to get married?”...

Pre-trial conference for Ong Beng Seng case rescheduled to July 28

SINGAPORE: The pre-trial conference for property tycoon and hotelier...

Business

‘It’s a systemic problem’: WP NCMPs invite Singapore’s fresh grads to share their job search experiences

SINGAPORE: If you’re a fresh graduate struggling to land...

Disrupted: Singapore’s Class of 2025 struggles with job maze

SINGAPORE: 2025 shows the job market has become a...

Johor Bahru called a lifeline for Singapore’s struggling food businesses

SINGAPORE: It has been widely reported that many eateries...

Temasek bullish on China AI, consumer opportunities, economic challenges: Report

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings has a long-term positive view on...

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

© The Independent Singapore