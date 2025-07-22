11-year-old boy drove car 2 km away and crashed into ditch while mother was using the toilet

MALAYSIA: An 11-year-old boy took his younger brother and cousin on an unauthorized car ride that ended in a minor accident on Friday morning, after the vehicle he was driving veered into a ditch. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

According to reports from The Star and China Press, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Jul 19. The boy’s mother had been driving to her sister’s house in Telok Klang when she pulled over briefly to use the toilet, leaving three children inside the car.

While she was away, the 11-year-old took the opportunity to get behind the wheel. He intended to drive his seven-year-old brother and their cousin to a nearby store, according to South Klang police.

The boy managed to drive for approximately two kilometres. However, as they neared their destination, he lost control of the vehicle, and it ended up in a roadside ditch.

All three children were unharmed in the accident, and the car sustained only minor damage. Police have since questioned the boy’s parents in relation to the incident.