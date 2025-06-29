11 vehicles involved in 2 pileups within 3 hours on Singapore highways, four sent to hospital

SINGAPORE: A series of traffic accidents involving a total of ten cars and a motorcycle unfolded across two major expressways on Saturday (28 June), leaving four people injured.

The first accident occurred along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE). Police said they were alerted at around 3:30pm to a collision involving six cars.

Video clips shared on the SGRV Facebook page showed the aftermath of the pileup, with damaged vehicles blocking the second lane and several individuals, believed to be drivers, standing near their cars.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two female passengers, aged 33 and 59, were assessed at the scene and conveyed to separate hospitals in a conscious condition. One woman was taken to Changi General Hospital while the other was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Later that same evening, a second pileup was reported along the PIE towards Changi Airport. The accident, which happened at around 6pm, involved four cars and a motorcycle.

According to the police, a 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old male motorcyclist were also injured in the incident and conveyed to hospital conscious.

Investigations into the causes of both accidents are ongoing, the police said.