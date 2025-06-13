Friday, June 13, 2025
31.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Interpol
Asia This Week
2 min.Read

1,000 malicious IPs taken down in Singapore as Interpol cracks down on infostealer malware in landmark operation

A. Aman
By A. Aman
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In one of the most coordinated international cybercrime crackdowns to date, over 1,000 malicious IP addresses in Singapore were wiped from the internet. This comes as part of Operation Secure, a four-month investigation involving law enforcement from 26 countries, targeting a rising digital threat: infostealer malware.

What’s an infostealer? Think of it as a silent thief lurking inside your device — grabbing your browser passwords, credit card numbers, cookies, crypto wallet keys — and then selling them on the dark web to the highest bidder. These logs are the skeleton keys that cybercriminals use to unlock everything from ransomware deployments to full-blown identity theft and corporate espionage.

Interpol’s cyber clean-up

20,000 malicious IPs and domains taken down in INTERPOL infostealer crackdown
Photo: Interpol

Interpol announced on June 11 that the operation netted serious results:

  • 20,000 IP addresses and domains taken offline

    - Advertisement -

  • 41 command servers seized

  • Over 100 GB of criminal data extracted

  • 32 cyber suspects arrested globally

  • 216,000 victims alerted

    - Advertisement -

And among that, Singapore stood out, with 1,000+ local IPs neutralised thanks to joint work by the Singapore Police Force’s Cybercrime Command and the Cyber Security Agency (CSA).

See also  Sabah Elections : Derailed by democracy, development and a distant dimension?

Singapore responds

Assistant Commissioner Paul Tay, head of the Cybercrime Command, noted:

“Our strong collaboration with local and international partners was key to dismantling these networks. We’ll continue to work closely with CSA and others to protect Singaporeans and businesses — and we won’t hold back against cybercriminals.”

The CSA echoed this, pointing out that Singapore’s digital economy boom has made cybersecurity more than just an IT issue — it’s a national priority.

- Advertisement -

Why you should care

Unlike flashy ransomware that announces itself with ultimatums, infostealers hide in plain sight. You might never know your device was infected — until your accounts are drained, your company breached, or your data sold to someone halfway across the world.

These tools often sneak in through phishing links, shady downloads, or browser plugins that seem harmless. And once in, they open the door to global-scale cyberattacks.

That’s why Operation Secure isn’t just a cyber-police milestone — it’s a global wake-up call.

See also  Labubu mania: Once a toy, now a $150,000 investment phenomenon

The bigger picture

As governments, hospitals, banks, and even homes become increasingly digitised, cybersecurity can’t stay local. The threats don’t respect borders, and now, finally, the response doesn’t either.

Operation Secure shows what’s possible when agencies share intelligence, cross jurisdictions, and strike before the damage is done.

It also makes this clear: Cybercrime is no longer a faceless digital nuisance — it’s a threat to everyday lives, economies, and national security.

And the world is watching how we respond.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

International

Starvation crisis deepens; Kenyan refugee wards overflow with children after U.S. slashes aid

KENYA: In the scorching heat of north-western Kenya, fear...
Business

Scoot to take over Jetstar Asia’s Okinawa and Labuan Bajo routes

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) low-cost carrier, Scoot, will take...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

85-year-old woman dies in hospital after getting struck by ComfortDelGro taxi in Geylang

SINGAPORE: An 85-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries...

Ryde temporarily suspends 5-star driver who left sick passenger stranded for over 10 hours

SINGAPORE: A Ryde customer was left stranded after a...

Decomposing body of 76-year-old found in Jurong West flat after days of no contact

SINGAPORE: A 76-year-old man was found dead in his...

Tada driver calls police after drunk passenger vomits in car and refuses to pay cleaning fee

SINGAPORE: A Tada driver has lodged a police complaint...

Business

Scoot to take over Jetstar Asia’s Okinawa and Labuan Bajo routes

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) low-cost carrier, Scoot, will take...

Income Insurance to fully reimburse policyholders with Jetstar Asia bookings after July 31

Income Insurance has announced it will fully reimburse affected...

APAC financial sector top target for volumetric DDoS attacks in 2024, report finds

SINGAPORE: Asia Pacific’s financial sector has been the top...

Changi Airport too costly for a budget airline like Jetstar? The prospects and pitfalls for low-cost carriers

Singapore-based Jetstar Asia, one of the first three budget...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore