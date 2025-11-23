100-year-old Mahathir shows great driving skills cruising in tiny Toyota iQ with a grin

A cheeky “Weekend Cruising” video shows 100-year-old Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad proving he can still drive rings around most youngsters.

Calmly piloting a compact Toyota iQ, he lets go of the steering wheel, flashing a mischievous smile as Tun Dr Siti Hasmah playfully shows concern.

“Is this electric or petrol?” she asks. “No, this is not electric,” he replies coolly.

Throughout the relaxed drive he points out a passing train and gently asks, “Are you comfortable?”

The couple’s easy banter ends when they pull up smoothly at a restaurant – century-old skills, timeless charm.

This isn’t the first time — and many will surely hope it won’t be the last — that the former Prime Minister of Malaysia has stunned everyone with his driving skills.

Remember 2015? As Proton boss, he floored it to 180 km/h at Sepang with then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) grinning in the passenger seat. Jokowi later said he was not afraid at all during the drive, knowing who was in the driver’s seat.

In 2019, Mahathir, who returned to power as the 7th Prime Minister of Malaysia, personally chauffeured Jokowi again, this time to Friday prayers in a red Persona.

Last year at 99, he was back blasting an Audi Q5 to 154 km/h. Now in a tiny Toyota iQ, one-handed with a cheeky grin, he’s still the fastest grandpa alive — and smoothly pulls up at the restaurant like it’s nothing.