100-year-old Mahathir hospitalised after hip fracture from home fall

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, aged 100, was hospitalized on January 6, 2026, after suffering a right hip fracture from a fall at his home.

His daughter, Marina Mahathir, described the injury as “serious but not dangerous,” emphasizing that recovery will take time due to his age, though he is doing fine overall.

The incident occurred while he was moving from the balcony to the living room. He was conscious when taken by ambulance to the hospital and is expected to remain admitted for several weeks for treatment and observation.

“It is serious, but it’s not dangerous. For his age, everything is relative … he’s fine,” his daughter Marina Mahathir was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

“Dad’s okay, but hip fractures are always a pain regardless of how old you are,” Marina told AFP.

“At 100, any fall, any fracture is bad … so it will take time to heal,” she added in a media statement.

Mahathir, who served as prime minister from 1981–2003 and again from 2018–2020, has a history of health issues, including heart bypass surgeries. Current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim publicly wished him a speedy recovery, saying in a Facebook post, “Azizah and I pray for Tun’s (Mahathir’s) well-being and speedy recovery, God willing.”

