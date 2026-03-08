‘10+ years of experience but no interviews’: Malaysians share job search frustrations

MALAYSIA: The frustration is real for Malaysians as reports and government announcement being positive, yet on the ground, people are just not feeling the opportunity. Jobseekers are expressing their struggles online, sharing personal stories that reveal a market that feels far more competitive and discouraging than statistics suggest. Discussion continues online, one of the people commenting, “Been applying for a year. Got 10+ yrs of experience as a professional (consulting) yet no interviews. It’s terrible.”

Others echoed similar frustrations: “100+ resumes mixed between customer service and building, many zero call backs,” and “The job market is tough. I graduated overseas with an engineering degree and got first class also.”

These comments highlight a disconnect between the data presented in reports and the day-to-day experiences of jobseekers. Many feel that even with strong qualifications, extensive experience, and international degrees, opportunities are limited. One user shared their frustration, “The job market is kinda difficult to get into currently. I’ve been looking for new jobs for the past three years. I have won several awards, have a master’s degree, lots of experience, and multiple skillsets—design, learning theory, education, website design, programming, app development, project management—yet I am still unable to land a suitable role.”

This growing frustration reflects not only the competitive nature of the market but also challenges related to skill mismatches, evolving industry demands, and limited opportunities in certain sectors. Jobseekers feel the gap between what employers are seeking and the roles available, leaving even highly qualified candidates struggling to secure positions that match their expertise.

Job market pressures and cautious hiring in 2026

It is important for job seekers and even current employees to understand the movements and trends in today’s job market. While jobseekers struggle with unemployment, frustrating job applications, stagnant, unrevised wages, and often feeling underpaid and unable to negotiate a reasonable salary, employers, on the other hand, face a talent shortage due to shifts in technology and Artificial Intelligence and increasing employment costs.

The shift in Malaysia’s job industry was highlighted in late 2025, driven by rising demand from the country’s growth as a data centre and AI infrastructure hub, according to Robert Walters Malaysia. An article on their website noted, “Malaysia is closing out 2025 with a low unemployment rate of approximately 3%, indicating high labour demand even as policymakers and analysts remain wary about job displacement risks from automation. However, hiring demand was acute in certain digital and technical domains as the growth of the digital economy intensified demand for niche skills,” stated Gan Hua Choon, Country Manager at Robert Walters Malaysia.

Amid global uncertainties, businesses are tailoring their hiring strategies to be more flexible, with contract roles increasingly preferred over permanent positions as a cost-management measure.

What this means for Malaysian jobseekers

The Malaysian job market is changing rapidly, driven by digital transformation, automation, and new industry demands. However, the economy and tertiary education system are not evolving at the same pace, creating a gap between what employers need and the skills many job seekers currently possess. This mismatch is a key reason why many Malaysians—even those with degrees or certifications—feel frustrated when entering the workforce.

For those currently employed, it is important to stay in your role while proactively upskilling or reskilling. This could include taking advantage of government initiatives like the HRDF (Human Resources Development Fund) training programmes, online courses, or short-term certifications in areas such as digital skills and data analytics.

Fresh graduates face a more competitive environment, with limited openings in some sectors. While the struggle is real, staying positive and exploring alternative income opportunities, such as part-time work, freelancing, internships, or entrepreneurship, can provide financial support while you build relevant skills and experience. By aligning your abilities with Malaysia’s emerging industries, you increase your chances of thriving in today’s evolving job market.