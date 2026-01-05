10 massage, spa establishments have closed at Tanjong Pagar Plaza after Police conducted raids

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (Jan 4), Member of Parliament (MP) Foo Cexiang (Tanjong Pagar) provided an update on the plans to revitalise Tanjong Pagar Plaza (TPP), which he had first announced in September.

Mr Foo, who contested under the People’s Action Party (PAP) banner for the first time last year, said then that some constituents had shared concerns regarding vice activities at the massage establishments and beauty salons at TPP.

“There are several pre-schools in the Plaza and parents are uneasy whenever their children go past these shops,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sep 20.

In his more recent post on TPP, he wrote that the Police have since carried out regular raids and inspections, adding that in the past months, there have been breaches detected in eight of the massage or spa establishments. Moreover, there have been 13 arrests, and 10 such establishments have closed down.

“Police will continue with firm enforcement action,” he wrote, adding, “Several traders and owners of other shops shared with me that they had seen the Police raid at least half of these units that shut down.”

The MP also wrote that most of the units vacated by the establishments are still unoccupied.

He underlined, however, that one of the units has gone to a new music school called Sol Academy, which is owned by Zaine and Zheng Hong, who are musicians and entrepreneurs who grew up in the vicinity.

The MP, who attended the opening of Sol Academy, wrote that the owners “want to bring good vibes, and positive energy to the Plaza and our community.”

He shared photos of the opening of the music school.

Mr Foo also noted that the Tanjong Pagar Traders Association has welcomed the revitalisation of TPP and added that individuals who operate legitimate massage or TCM establishments have also welcomed the departure of the establishments that shut down, as these have contributed to TPP’s negative reputation.

“Concurrently, the Tanjong Pagar Plaza Residents’ Network has consolidated the findings from its survey of more than a 100 households living in TPP. Residents shared that they look forward to more family restaurants, fast food/cafe outlets, as well as hobbies/enrichment centres. The Traders Association is sharing the findings with their networks, to attract more of these businesses to set up shop in the Plaza,” he added.

/TISG

Read also: New MP Foo Cexiang says ‘enough is enough’ to vice activities at Tanjong Pagar Plaza