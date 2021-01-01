10 celebrities who gave birth in 2020

- Advertisement -

It is always good news when one is expecting a child. Here is a list of celebrities both Asian and international who gave birth to their bundles of joy last year.

Choi Ji Woo

South Korean actress Choi Ji Woo gave birth to a baby daughter on May 16. The actress turned 45 in June. Despite her advanced age, she delivered the baby and both mother and baby are healthy. In March 2018, Ji Woo announced her marriage to her boyfriend who is nine years younger than her and is the owner of an IT firm.

- Advertisement -

Zhang Ziyi

On New Year’s Day last year, Zhang Ziyi gave birth to a baby boy. The baby is her second child with her husband, Chinese rock musician Wang Feng.

“On Jan. 1, 2020, our life has a new ‘him’ and now we have another one to happily care for. This is the best new year gift for us, I feel very grateful. What a new year! Happy new year to everyone!” Zhang, 40, wrote in a microblog post on her Sina Weibo account.

Yulhee (LABOUM) and Minhwan (FT Island)

Korean celebrity couple Yulhee and Minhwan share their eldest son Jae Yul together. Yulhee gave birth to twins Ah Yoon and Ah Rin, on Feb 11. The couple met when Minhwan was in a waiting room of a music programme and Yulhee was instantly attracted to him. Two years later, they were introduced to each other by a friend.

Eunji (9MUSES)

In October 2018, Eunji got married to her non-celebrity husband. The former idol previously made her debut as a member of 9MUSES in 2010. She left the group in 2014. On June 15 this year, Eunji gave birth to her daughter.`

Sungha (9MUSES)

Another member of 9MUSES gave birth to a baby last year. It is a baby boy for Sungha and her baby daddy DJ DAQ. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for a year. Sungha’s baby boy is affectionately named ‘Blessing’. He was born on March 19.

Ahreum (T-ARA)

Former T-ARA member had a pre-marital pregnancy in which she gave birth to a baby son on May 31.

“2020.05.31 A miracle is born,” she wrote on an Instagram’s post caption. “On the 29th, I felt labor pains and went to the hospital and things were not moving along via the labor-inducing medication, so in the evening three days later, I came to meet our baby through a c-section. I don’t know why I made things so difficult for him! However, what is this… our baby was born weighing four kilograms. Mom seemed like she was having a difficult time, he stayed and stayed in my stomach and finally wanted to come out!”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Model Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl on Sept 23 last year. As of now, the name of the baby is still unknown as well as the actual photo of her face.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed baby Willa on July 22. The couple have been excited to be parents. Since the birth of their baby daughter, there has not been much news about her.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

On Aug 27, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed baby daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. This is their first child together and Orlando’s second time being a father. He has a son with former wife Miranda Kerr.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Pop star Nicki Minaj welcomed a baby boy on Sept 30 with husband of one year Kenneth Petty. “Happy Anniversary, my love,” she captioned the precious photo of her son’s tiny foot while wishing her husband on their anniversary. /TISG