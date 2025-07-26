// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 26, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Pexels (for illustration purposes only)
Business
1 min.Read

1 in 5 Singapore workers struggle to keep up with digital transformation: Indeed report

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: One in five workers (11%) in Singapore said they feel overwhelmed and left behind by digital transformation, according to a new report by job site Indeed, pointing to a growing gap between the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the workplace and the formal training they’re given.

While 36% are already using generative AI tools at work, 33% said they have not received any formal training.

Indeed’s latest report, The Work Ahead, was conducted in May and gathered responses from 1,500 participants, including blue-collar workers, white-collar workers, and business leaders in the city-state.

It also stated that only 36% feel optimistic about technology shaping their careers.

The report found that lack of training (39%), the struggle to keep up with change (39%), and the lack of early exposure to tech tools in their careers (28%) are the reasons holding employees back from being AI-ready in the workplace.

To better adopt new technologies, the report highlighted that workers are more likely to benefit from user-friendly tools with clear guides (42%), along with structured training like workshops (38%) and space to experiment in low-pressure settings (35%).

See also  Pritam Singh Addresses Rising Costs and AI Impact on Jobs

“Employers must take a hard look at existing training programmes and update them to reflect the realities of today’s AI-driven workplace. This means moving beyond one-off workshops and building continuous learning pathways that are tailored, accessible, and linked to real-world tasks employees perform,” said Callam Pickering, Indeed’s APAC Senior Economist, as he noted that job seekers will increasingly gravitate towards employers that foster a strong learning culture around AI. /TISG

Read also: Students beat AI models on top maths problems, even as models hit gold-level scores for the first time

Hot this week

Sports

‘A new chapter’: Former world champion Lizzie Deignan announces retirement from cycling due to pregnancy

INTERNATIONAL: Britain’s former world champion Lizzie Deignan has recently...
Sports

Keely Hodgkinson to race for the first time after hiatus since winning the Paris Olympics

INTERNATIONAL: Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson will have her highly...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

1,300 names and addresses leaked from traffic police records after ransomware attack; SPF, CSA say no signs of further data exposed

SINGAPORE: About 1,300 names and addresses believed to be...

Fresh grad whose salary expectation is only S$2.8k–3k says he’s still struggling to land a job

SINGAPORE: A lot of job seekers these days head...

Shifting tides: Lion City lures Hong Kong investors

SINGAPORE: The financial scene in Singapore is changing as...

Microsoft launches first Southeast Asia AI research lab in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Microsoft has launched its first artificial intelligence (AI)...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore