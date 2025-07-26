1 in 5 Singapore workers struggle to keep up with digital transformation: Indeed report

SINGAPORE: One in five workers (11%) in Singapore said they feel overwhelmed and left behind by digital transformation, according to a new report by job site Indeed, pointing to a growing gap between the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the workplace and the formal training they’re given.

While 36% are already using generative AI tools at work, 33% said they have not received any formal training.

Indeed’s latest report, The Work Ahead, was conducted in May and gathered responses from 1,500 participants, including blue-collar workers, white-collar workers, and business leaders in the city-state.

It also stated that only 36% feel optimistic about technology shaping their careers.

The report found that lack of training (39%), the struggle to keep up with change (39%), and the lack of early exposure to tech tools in their careers (28%) are the reasons holding employees back from being AI-ready in the workplace.

To better adopt new technologies, the report highlighted that workers are more likely to benefit from user-friendly tools with clear guides (42%), along with structured training like workshops (38%) and space to experiment in low-pressure settings (35%).

“Employers must take a hard look at existing training programmes and update them to reflect the realities of today’s AI-driven workplace. This means moving beyond one-off workshops and building continuous learning pathways that are tailored, accessible, and linked to real-world tasks employees perform,” said Callam Pickering, Indeed’s APAC Senior Economist, as he noted that job seekers will increasingly gravitate towards employers that foster a strong learning culture around AI. /TISG

Read also: Students beat AI models on top maths problems, even as models hit gold-level scores for the first time