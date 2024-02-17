SINGAPORE: A recent report has revealed that a significant majority of Singaporeans are in favor of freer travel between Singapore and Malaysia, with 1 in 3 Singaporeans even desiring to retire and settle in neighbouring Johor Bahru (JB).

The report, by SensingSG, found that a hefty 90% of survey respondents are in favour of relaxing travel restrictions between Singapore and Malaysia.

The report also shed light on the frequent cross-border interactions, with 31% of Singaporeans making the trip to Johor Bahru at least once a month. A substantial 21 per cent of respondents added that they have some form of investment in Johor Bahru.

Seven in 10 Singaporeans expressed their willingness to travel to Johor Bahru monthly. The respondents cited lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment as key attractions, provided more convenient travel measures, such as the proposed Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link and passport-free travel, were implemented.

The most striking finding of the survey is perhaps the popularity of retirement in JB.

Retiring in JB is increasingly seen as an attractive prospect by Singaporeans, driven by a combination of factors that promise a more relaxed and affordable lifestyle. The slower pace of life in JB stands out as a stark contrast to the hustle and bustle of Singapore, while another compelling aspect is the favorable currency exchange rate, where the Singapore dollar can stretch significantly further in Malaysia.

The cost of living in JB is notably lower than in Singapore, allowing retirees to maintain a comfortable lifestyle without the financial strain associated with the escalating expenses in Singapore, where households face higher taxes and rising prices for essentials like water, gas and electricity.

With the ever-rising cost of living in Singapore, retirees may find JB an appealing option to maintain a good quality of life while mitigating financial concerns. The affordability of larger housing options in JB, coupled with a more relaxed lifestyle, presents an alluring proposition for those seeking a peaceful retirement while perhaps enjoying an elevated standard of living.