1 in 3 Singapore workers serve in the same company for over 10 years, as wages rise and work hours fall

SINGAPORE: New Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data shows longer tenures, higher pay, and shorter work weeks, challenging the idea that job hopping is the norm. One in three resident workers in Singapore has stayed with the same employer for at least 10 years. That is not a throwback to the 1980s. It is actual 2025 data.

The figures come from the latest Labour Force in Singapore 2025 report released by the MOM. Vulcan Post reported on Feb 20, that long job tenures are rising, even as talk of constant job hopping grows louder.

The data shows that in 2015, just over a quarter of resident workers had spent 10 years or more with the same company. Today, it is a full one-third. At the same time, fewer workers are new to their jobs. The share of those who entered the workforce or switched jobs in the past year fell from almost 20% in 2015 to 12% in 2025. The drop was sharpest after the pandemic.

A decade ago, more than half of workers had been with their employer for less than five years. Now, most of them report that they plan to stay at least 5 years. These run counter to the common claim that stable careers are a thing of the past. Singapore is often described as fast-moving and competitive, yet its workforce appears to be digging in rather than moving out.

The question is whether this signals stability or stagnation. The income data offers one clue. Median monthly income from work rose from S$3,949 in 2015 to S$5,775 in 2025. That is a 46.2% rise in nominal terms and 23.2% after adjusting for inflation. In simple terms, pay today buys about a quarter more than it did 10 years ago.

Working hours have also eased, with full-time employees averaging 47 hours per week in 2015. By 2025, that fell to 43.8 hours. Over a year, that adds up to more than 166 fewer hours worked. It is roughly 20 eight-hour workdays gained back, so that’s higher pay, fewer work hours, and longer service stays. This does not look like a workforce stuck with no options.

According to ManpowerGroup Singapore, 83% of local businesses report difficulty finding skilled staff. In such an environment, retaining good employees makes business sense. Hiring and training new staff costs time and money. There is no promise that the new hire will fit.

For workers, switching jobs can mean a pay bump of 10% to 20%, but it also brings the risk of new teams, new bosses, and new rules. Therefore, not every move pays off.

A longer tenure may also reflect a trade-off, as employers value loyalty and experience while employees value steady pay growth and better work-life balance. Both sides gain from fewer career shocks.

As of now, the city-state faces an ageing workforce and a tight manpower supply. If workers are earning more while working fewer hours, and companies are keeping staff longer, that points to a labour market adjusting in place rather than churning.

With this new data, the narrative of constant job hopping does not quite fit local reality. The numbers are suggesting something else: Stability, when supported by rising wages and shorter hours, still has strong appeal.

