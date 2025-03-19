Celebrity

1.6 million Lady Gaga fans scramble for Singapore Mayhem Tour tickets

ByLydia Koh

March 19, 2025

SINGAPORE: According to the Bangkok Post, over 1.6 million Lady Gaga fans rushed online to secure presale tickets for the pop icon’s upcoming concerts in Singapore this May—the only Asian stop on her Mayhem Tour.

Presales for the four shows at Singapore’s National Stadium, scheduled from May 18 to 24, opened on Tuesday morning for Mastercard cardholders. Queue numbers quickly soared past 1.6 million.

Additional presales, including one for members of Singapore Airlines’ frequent flyer programme, will take place before tickets become available to the general public.

Photo: Instagram/Lady Gaga

Boost tourist spending

This overwhelming demand follows the success of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore last year, which led economists to revise their first-quarter growth projections. When Swift performed in March 2024, retail sales climbed by 2.1%. Analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) predict that Lady Gaga’s concerts will similarly boost tourist spending.

A separate BI report suggests Singapore Airlines could see increased revenue and profits in the first fiscal quarter due to the concerts.

See also  Yang Ban Seng sits as CEO of SBS Transit, replacing resigned Gan Juay Kiat

“Major events like these have historically provided a holiday-like surge in inbound tourism,” BI analysts Eric Zhu and George Ferguson noted. They also highlighted that KrisFlyer loyalty programme redemptions for tickets could further enhance airline earnings.

A prime destination for large-scale performances

The concert boom has revitalised Singapore’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector, positioning the country as a prime destination for large-scale performances post-pandemic. Local media report that many international fans have already booked flights and hotels despite not yet securing tickets.

Meanwhile, Thailand is working to attract major concerts to boost tourism. The Tourism Authority of Thailand recently announced plans to submit a proposal and request funding from the cabinet to host similar large-scale events.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

TVB actor Niklas Lam works five part-time jobs to make ends meet, thinks of taking on another

March 19, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Nicholas Teo makes long-awaited return to Singapore stage after 17 years

March 18, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Lady Gaga tickets go for outrageous prices as scalpers take advantage of Singapore pre-sale

March 18, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

SG Politics

All eyes on PSP: Will Hazel Poa or Leong Mun Wai be its next chief?

March 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Nestlé Malaysia’s share price nosedives 32% despite premium valuation

March 19, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Property

8 bids submitted for first GLS site in Bayshore; Gordon and Celine Tang offer highest at S$658.9 million

March 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
SG Politics

Harpreet Singh: ‘I am immensely proud to be associated with the Workers’ Party’

March 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.