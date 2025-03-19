SINGAPORE: According to the Bangkok Post, over 1.6 million Lady Gaga fans rushed online to secure presale tickets for the pop icon’s upcoming concerts in Singapore this May—the only Asian stop on her Mayhem Tour.

Presales for the four shows at Singapore’s National Stadium, scheduled from May 18 to 24, opened on Tuesday morning for Mastercard cardholders. Queue numbers quickly soared past 1.6 million.

Additional presales, including one for members of Singapore Airlines’ frequent flyer programme, will take place before tickets become available to the general public.

Boost tourist spending

This overwhelming demand follows the success of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore last year, which led economists to revise their first-quarter growth projections. When Swift performed in March 2024, retail sales climbed by 2.1%. Analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) predict that Lady Gaga’s concerts will similarly boost tourist spending.

A separate BI report suggests Singapore Airlines could see increased revenue and profits in the first fiscal quarter due to the concerts.

“Major events like these have historically provided a holiday-like surge in inbound tourism,” BI analysts Eric Zhu and George Ferguson noted. They also highlighted that KrisFlyer loyalty programme redemptions for tickets could further enhance airline earnings.

A prime destination for large-scale performances

The concert boom has revitalised Singapore’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector, positioning the country as a prime destination for large-scale performances post-pandemic. Local media report that many international fans have already booked flights and hotels despite not yet securing tickets.

Meanwhile, Thailand is working to attract major concerts to boost tourism. The Tourism Authority of Thailand recently announced plans to submit a proposal and request funding from the cabinet to host similar large-scale events.