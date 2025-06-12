$1.5K a month and drowning’: 27-year-old creative worker shares fears about the future

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old woman has opened up about her growing fears for the future, sharing that despite working for five years, she still feels like she hasn’t made any meaningful progress in life.

Posting on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (June 11), she said she spent three years in a sales role before switching to the creative industry to pursue her passion. “I took on the first stable income job so that I could stop relying on my partner and parents, but the take-home pay is super low… around S$1,500,” she wrote.

While things initially looked promising, she shared that her situation began to worsen over time. She became increasingly self-conscious about how others might perceive her career choices.

“I feel pressured by the judgment of others. [I know] it’s all in my head, but at the same time, it is so real,” she wrote. “I even broke down from all the stress about two months ago. And now I feel so lost and depressed every single day.”

She also revealed that she has accumulated a significant amount of debt, although she didn’t go into detail about the cause. “I’m so so so scared, and so lost. I know I have so much to be grateful for, and I do try to practise gratitude every single day, but all I can think about are worst-case scenarios of my life,” she continued.

“I’m scared of wasting it away, and I don’t want to be like one of those aunties or uncles who still have to work in their 60s because they have no choice.”

Ending her post, she said, “If you have any advice or kind words, please share them with me.”

“Try to be kinder to yourself.”

In the thread, a user noted that her take-home pay of S$1,500 is rather low and recommended that she explore other job options.

“Not sure what exactly it is you do, but maybe you can also try freelancing on the side? Try tapping into old contacts as well since you were previously in sales. It might seem all doom and gloom right now, but have faith that this is the lowest point in your life and you’ll only go up from here!” they wrote.

Another cheered her up, saying, “Yes it sucks to be in a position where you’re starting at the bottom, but work your way up. Gain more useful skills and find better jobs. Perhaps leverage your creative side more and find freelancing gigs – build up your portfolio and then get higher-paying gigs. Sometimes takes time.

Being in debt sucks so work on it. And try to be kinder to yourself. It’ll help with your mental stress. You’ve got this.”

Meanwhile, a third user encouraged her to channel her emotions through writing. “Since you write quite well, put your thoughts, concerns and aspirations in a personal journal. Learn to live one day at a time, and tackle issues one at a time. Focus on self-care and rediscover the little joys in your life. Slow and steady, things will get better each day. Take care.”

Clearly touched by the support, the original poster replied, “Thank you for all the kind words and advice, everyone. I have always thought that Singaporeans were mostly cold-hearted, but this comment thread made me tear up and realise how beautiful people can be. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)