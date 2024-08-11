SINGAPORE: When an expatriate employee asked online whether the lack of work-life balance they are experiencing in Singapore is the norm here, many Reddit users said yes.

The expat who said they’ve only recently started working in Singapore, asked in r/askSingapore post on Aug 8, finds many things to appreciate about the country, including good food, security, and cleanliness.

They added, however, “I must admit that the work environment can be quite demanding and stressful. I am currently experiencing a lack of work-life balance compared to when I was in my home country.”

They also spoke to friends who work in different countries and have stressful jobs, but not as much as in Singapore. Another friend who works in New Zealand told the expat that life there is “significantly better and less stressful.”

The expat ended by writing, “As a result, I am now contemplating the possibility of working in another country. Is it a norm here?”

Commenters on the post wrote that, yes, the working environment in Singapore is quite stressful and that there is a lack of work-life balance, to the point that some work on the weekends to lessen their load on weekdays.

Others work extra hours during the working week so their weekends would be work-free while some spend their Sunday nights checking work emails.

One Reddit user wrote that they had a boss who would send urgent email messages, to the point that they would feel anxious every time they saw an email notification, even in their time off.

Another wrote that when they convince themselves not to work on weekends, it feels “so unproductive” but also “so good” at the same time. “I think most of S’pore employers are not aware that we have life outside work,” a Reddit user commented.

“It is the 24/7 always on work culture. There is little respect for rest or rejuvenation despite this being obviously counter-productive and destructive.

I think it is a ‘ra-ra’ thing for some folks to feel they are really in the groove when they work 24/7 and they just drag everyone around them on that ride,” observed another.

A commenter also wrote that at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, WhatsApp became the norm of communication, and “Everybody is expecting you to be on your phone 24/7.”

Another, however, offered a more hopeful tip, writing, “People are waking up. Work life balance is important, dont loose your peace of mind.”

