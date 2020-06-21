Yohan from TST passed away at 28

- Advertisement -

Yohan, a member of K-pop group TST (previously known as Top Secret) has passed away on Tuesday (Jun 16). He was 28 years old.

His family had asked that the cause of death not be revealed, according to SPOTV which broke the news on Wednesday. Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jeong-hwan debuted his music career with the group NOM in 2015. In 2017, Yohan joined Top Secret. In January, Top Secret launched a single called Count Down.

Based on SPOTV’s report, Yohan’s wake will be held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul and the funeral will be held on Jun 18. Fans of the K-pop star were shocked at the news and have taken to social media to share their condolences. On Yohan’s Instagram account a fan 3busan wrote “such a beautiful smile.. it’s so so sad i wish i’d know you before all of this. you seem to have had such a beautiful soul..”

- Advertisement -

Another fan, called kiim.hh, wrote: “rest in paradise. know that you are in a great place and we love you very much!” Yohan’s last Instagram post was two weeks ago where he uploaded photos of himself at scenic spots, saying that he wants to go travel. Yohan also celebrated his birthday in April and he uploaded a photo of himself with a cake. Kiseop, a Korean singer and actor wrote on Yohan’s comment section that he misses Yohan.

Yohan was born April 16, 1992, in Ulsan, South Korea. He has been in the entertainment industry from 2013 to 2020. The first agency he signed on with was JM Star Entertainment followed by KJ Music Entertainment. Yohan also runs a YouTube channel. Top Secret debuted with seven members under KJ Music Entertainment on January 4, 2017, with a mini-album called Time’s Up. On June 4, 2017, Top Secret released a mini-album called Wake Up.

The group changed their name Top Secret to TST on April 3, 2018. On May 23. 2018 TST launched their first single and album titled Love Story and it was member Kyeongha’s last release with TST. /TISG