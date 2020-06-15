The younger Lee siblings rehash family feud three years later

- Advertisement -

The two younger Lee siblings Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang took to social media to rehash a family feud spanning more than five years.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jun 14), Dr Lee Wei Ling wrote: “On 14 Jun 2017 Yang and I made public our concerns in a Facebook post entitled “What has happened to Lee Kuan Yew’s Values?” We stated that “We do not trust Hsien Loong as a brother or as a leader. We have lost confidence in him.”

Events since then have only served to reinforce our view”.

She made reference to a document published three years ago on June 14, 2017, undersigned by both herself and younger brother Lee Hsien Yang.

“A public statement by Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang: We have no confidence in PM Lee Hsien Loong and are worried about Singapore’s future”, they titled the document.

The 6-page document poses the question: “WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO LEE KUAN YEW’S VALUES?”

The two younger siblings wrote: “We feel extremely sad that we are pushed to this position. We are disturbed by the character, conduct, motives and leadership of our brother, Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s current prime minister and the role of his wife, Ho Ching. We have seen a completely different face to our brother, one that deeply troubles us”.

“Since the passing of Lee Kuan Yew, on 23 March 2015, we have felt threatened by Hsien Loong’s misuse of his position and influence over the Singapore government and its agencies to drive his personal agenda. We are concerned that the system has few checks and balances to prevent the abuse of government”, reads the accusation.

The brunt of the family’s dispute was over the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s house at 38 Oxley Road. Despite his having stated his wish that it be torn down after his death, the house has become the centre of a very public spat among his three children.

PM Lee has denied the allegations of the document put out by Dr Lee and the younger Mr Lee. He expressed disappointment that his siblings chose to publicise a private family matter. Following his return from an overseas break, he issued a video statement to Singaporeans apologising for the state of affairs.

At present, a disciplinary tribunal has found lawyer Lee Suet Fern guilty of grossly improper professional conduct in the preparation and execution of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s final will. The tribunal found that Mrs Lee and her husband – Mr Lee’s youngest son, Mr Lee Hsien Yang – made founding prime minister Mr Lee sign the will “urgently” without the presence or involvement of his usual lawyer, Ms Kwa Kim Li. /TISG