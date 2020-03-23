The Covid-19 outbreak: Italians rise to the occasion

- Advertisement -

We are living in harrowing times, and there is a demand to act with urgency more than ever before, if we are to beat the spread of Covid-19, which has infected more than 286,000 people and killed more than 11,800 globally.

Some of the original opinions expressed in this article can be attributed to Erik Jones , an expert on European and Eurasian Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and contributor for US News & World Report .

Seeing how the crisis has unfolded in Italy has shaken the country, its people, and frankly, the rest of the world. Italy’s case count has shot up to more than 47,000 infected, second only to China’s numbers of more than 81,000 cases. In terms of fatalities, however, Italy’s count — now above 4,000 — has surpassed that of China’s, which hits just above 3,200.

Last week was a critical one for Italians. The government announced that national lockdown would be extended beyond March 23, the original end date, to April 3. Depending on the circumstances, that may be subject to further change.

Italians were also informed that more stringent restrictions on social distancing and personal movement would be put in place, possibly for several months to come.

Being placed under lockdown has not been an easy pill for strong-willed Italians to swallow — from March 11 to 17, police caught around 43,000 people violating lockdown rules, which state that people can only leave the house for absolute necessities such as food or medicines. The Italian authorities have pressed charges against the deviant individuals.

The presence of the army, moving coffins in the night across the country, was a grim reminder that crematoria in certain communities have been unable to handle the number of fatalities from the pandemic.

Italy and the rest of the world are facing a challenge of unprecedented magnitude, and we can only beat it if we work together.

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is calling for global “solidarity”, even sternly chastising the young that they are not “invincible”, reminding them that even if they do not get sick, “the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else”.

What the Italians have gone through has been a long and costly learning experience, with one of the most difficult challenges to surmount being the change in perspective.

The tragedy of the Covid-19 outbreak was one they observed from afar, at first, and it was impersonal. Even when things took off in Lombardy, the epicentre of the virus in Italy, most Italians were still personally removed from it all, because they were located somewhere else or did not have a personal connection to anyone who was infected.