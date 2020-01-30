Tan Chuan-Jin on fake Wuhan news: “This is not a political game that is unfolding is it?”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, took to social media earlier on Wednesday (Jan 29) to call out netizens who spread fake news meant to smear politically.

Mr Tan shared an image of a false post by a netizen. It read: “PAP is paying quarantined infectees $100 a day. Wuhan citizens on hearing that their province is to be locked down and suspecting themselves to be infected, fled to Singapore to disregard regulatory measures and bring the disease with them.”

Another part added: “NUS, NTU students are forcibly expelled from their hostels along with their belongings, with less than a day’s notice, in order to make way for them. Then those quarantined are paid $100 a day. How many of us Singaporeans can struggle to earn $100 a day?”

In response to the fake post, Mr Tan wrote: “In times like this, games are still being played. Sadly this is one of many falsehoods that is being pushed out and circulated. They are increasing. Unfortunately, a number also actively share them, unwittingly … or not.”

He also called out those propagating politically-driven fake news and asked: “But this is not a political game that is unfolding is it?”

Mr Tan called for people to come together to deal with the Wuhan crisis and shared a number of links to trusted websites.

As an afterthought, he added: “In case anyone still wonder:

“It is regrettable that some people are circulating falsehoods on this. Quarantine allowance is not new. We did it for SARS too. It’s given to Singapore-based employers to cover their employees under quarantine and to self-employed Singaporeans/PRs under quarantine. It’s not given to tourists who are quarantined. Our whole point is to help Singaporeans.” /TISG

In times like this games are still being played. Sadly this is one of many falsehoods that is being pushed out and… Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Tuesday, January 28, 2020