SG blogger exposes cheating ex through sponsored Instagram post

Singapore—Hell hath no fury, as the famous saying goes, like a woman scorned.

In this digital age, how one woman chose to get back at her cheating ex is one for the books. A travel and food blogger named Hilary who goes by @sgnomster took out a sponsored post that told the story of how her ex boyfriend was unfaithful to her.

And while it seems that the @sgnomster account, which has 8,000 followers, has been made private, netizens have already taken screenshots of the saga.

And, oh, what a painful story it was. And yet for Hilary, it may have been the perfect way to get revenge.

Last week, the blogger put up a series of six posts on Instagram that gave readers the full picture. In the first one, she added a photo of herself with a man and a caption wherein she was saying “Goodbye.”

“Lies after lies. Over and over again. You made me feel like I was never enough. When there was another girl all along.

While time would heal my wounds, the scar will always remain. And I may even forgive, but I will never forget.”

Her next post said simply, “I’ve never talked about it, but here we go.”

In the next posts she tells the story which may be familiar to many who have been cheated on, how her partner was always busy, and how his friends defended his character. She then went into specifics of the man having gone on vacation with another woman, how he began to ignore her, how he started texting someone else ‘a lot.’

Hilary wrote of how, over four months, she discovered on Facebook a picture of the overseas trip her partner and the other woman took together. She said she had initially even admired the other woman as “an inspirational leader” to young people, and wrote of the other agonies she suffered, saying she got to “rock bottom.”

In her last post, Hilary wrote, heartbreakingly, “I called you. To return whatever left in your home. You said, ‘I hope you’re okay.’ I thought I was getting better. But after the call, I cried myself to sleep.

Ppl said I lost weight. They don’t know. The tears I’ve shed. How many meals I’ve missed. Because, I sold my house for you. I’ve given you everything. In return, you’re not really mine. To your statement, I’m not okay. Neither can I put up a brave front anymore.”

A netizen in Malaysia named JayDee Lok had seen Hilary’s posts and wrote in her own Facebook account, “No idea who this girl is but I am so impressed that she took out an instagram ad to shame her cheating boyfriend?????? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Also why am I in the target audience for this?! 🤣”

Ms Lok’s post has been shared almost 6,000 times. Netizens have been very impressed with Hilary’s outing strategy.

One person commenting on Ms Lok’s post asked if what she had googled caused her to be in the target audience.

