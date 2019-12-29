Robert Pattinson is ready for Batman fan reaction

- Advertisement -

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is creating a buzz although it is not due to hit theaters until summer 2021. This is all thanks to its ’90s setting and star-studded cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and more.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Pattinson hopes that he never has to experience that level of fandom just like his role in the Twilight series. He goes on to say that he was not worried about the inevitable backlash he will get from fans who demand very specific things of Batman.

The Twilight star said that he is already remembering what it is like to talk about a movie where there is an expectation. He added that whenever he says anything, people respond, ‘Argh! You idiot!’.

The star is able to ignore the ammo of strangers since and he added that there is no harsher critic of himself than himself so he does not have to worry about anyone else.

The latest additions to the cast include Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role (which some speculate could be Harvey Dent).

Born as Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson on 13 May 1986, Pattinson is an English actor that started out acting in a London theatre club at the age of 15. Pattinson made his film debut at the age 18 by playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Pattinson rose to prominence after starring as Edward Cullen in the film adaptations of the Twilight novels that included five films between 2008 and 2012, grossing a combined total of over $USD3.3 billion worldwide.

Time magazine named Pattinson as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2010 and he was featured in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. / TISG