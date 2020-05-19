Retiree whose son is unwell walks 20-25 mins for free packets of economical rice

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Some people walk 20 to 25 minutes to get a free packet of economical rice, according to Workers’ Party politician Yee Jenn Jong.

Mr Yee, a former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP), said this in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 17). It was during his initiative to give out free packets of food that he learned about people having to walk some distance to collect them.

He explained that, since the first day of the circuit breaker to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he had been giving free food each morning near his house as a volunteer with an essential social service provider.

“That was in response to fill the void left by several RCs which could not do their distribution any more,” he added.

Opening up the food distribution to a second location, he said: “Thankfully, the logistics for the first location has been stabilised and we had even increased from giving 80 packets daily to now 200 packets. So we took up the challenge to start a second location.”

It was during the daily food distribution that he got to meet and get to know some of the people who came by for the packets of economical rice.

“Am surprised that some walk 20-25 mins each day from nearby estates to here. One is a retiree who has a son with a medical condition to look after and he said he needed to keep his savings for the daily medication,” he wrote.

Mr Yee also said that on Sunday, as he was giving out food packets, a young lady who is a foreign student came and gave him five S$10 supermarket vouchers. “She has been collecting food every day for the old Singaporean lady she lives with. The old lady is not able to walk so these vouchers are of no use to her but she looks forward to our daily cooked food,” he added.

Sharing a screengrab of a S$50 fund transfer, Mr Yee added that he used the vouchers himself and had instead transferred money to the charity, since it could not use the vouchers. /TISG