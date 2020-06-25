Reform Party cedes West Coast GRC, making way for PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock

- Advertisement -

In a commendable effort to uphold opposition unity, the Reform Party has announced that it has made a deal with Progress Singapore Party (PSP), agreeing to cede West Coast GRC in order to give way to PSP leader, Dr Tan Cheng Bock. The move breaks off the three-cornered fight expected to happen in West Coast GRC. 23 June 2020 For Immediate Release Reform Party is proud of its stable and dedicated team that has contested West… Posted by The Reform Party on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

As the General Elections have been announced and parliament has been dissolved, opposition parties in Singapore are rallying to contest in the most practical way, as there is no time to waste.

According to a recent report, West Coast GRC was set to be the battle ground of a three-cornered fight, as the PSP decided to contest in the constituency held by ruling party, People’s Action Party. With the Reform Party, the PSP, and the PAP all set to contest in the same area, West Coast GRC became a hot topic.

However, in a surprising show of camaraderie and solidarity, Reform Party Secretary General Kenneth Jeyaretnam has announced that the opposition party has made a deal with PSP. “PSP are contesting far fewer seats than originally anticipated and have offered to withdraw from various grounds they were originally eyeing, in return for Reform Party ceding West Coast (GRC),” wrote Mr Jeyaretnam.

“We believe the greater cause at this moment in time is Opposition unity and contesting where everyone has the greatest chance of winning seats. We also recognise that Dr Tan has a tough fight on his hands despite it being his old stomping ground and we do not wish to hinder his progress. It is vital that there be no 3-corner fights this GE!”

In the two previous elections, the Reform Party has contested West Coast, as the opposition party members felt a deep connection to the area. However, the party will now focus on contesting Ang Mo Kio (GRC), Yio Chu Kang (SMC), and Radin Mas (SMC).

“We have selected the areas we will contest based on moving aside for Dr Tan’s A team and secondly according to our probability of winning due to our familiarity with the ground and the familiarity of the residents with us,” said Mr Jeyaretnam. “Dr Tan has national recognition, but we must go where we are known.”