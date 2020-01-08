Pritam Singh says to not jump to conclusions after baby boy was found alive in Bedok North rubbish chute bin

- Advertisement -

Earlier this morning (Jan 7), a baby was found alive inside a rubbish chute bin at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3.

The baby was found in a plastic bag stained with blood by cleaners who were clearing the bin between 8am and 9am.

Pritam Singh, Workers’ Party (WP) chief shared on social media that he received a message this morning and some pictures on his Aljunied-Hougang Town Council MPs chat group when the baby boy was found.

He wrote: “A million thoughts crossed my head when I saw the pictures and you can imagine the thoughts expressed through words and emoticons by the other MPs, feelings I am sure many would Singaporeans share (sic)”.

“Had the worker not found the blessed child, he/she could have been crushed by the compactor where all rubbish is centrally disposed in the precinct”, he added.

In his post, Pritam also reminded everyone not to jump to conclusions despite the distressing situation and told a netizen who had commented: “But let’s not rush to judge the parents or whoever dumped the child. I hope they get help they need even as they will have to face up to what was done”.

The infant is believed to be a newborn and was taken away by an ambulance. According to the police, they were alerted to the case at 9.11am, when the baby boy was found. Paramedics were called and they attended to the baby at the scene.

Police added that there were no visible injuries on the baby and his condition was stable.

The baby was subsequently conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. /TISG

Expectant mothers can seek help from these helplines: Pregnancy Crisis Service: 6339- 9770 Safe Place: 6817-4202 24-hour Mum-To-Be Helpline: 1800-686-8623 For teenagers facing a pregnancy crisis, they can seek help from the BABES 24-hour call or SMS helpline: 8111-3535