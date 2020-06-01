Prince William has sad — and happy — memories of late mother Princess Diana

- Advertisement -

London — Britain’s Prince William is taking part in a documentary to help men break down taboos about psychological health. The documentary, Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health, aired on BBC One on Thursday (May 28), according to express.com.uk.

The prince, who is Duke of Cambridge, is using football as a method to help men share about their emotions. He is meets football players and fans to talk about psychological problems. Among them are former England goalkeeper Joe Hart and a group of bereaved fathers.

During the documentary, the prince mentioned how he suffered when he lost his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 when he was 15. His younger brother, Prince Harry, was 13.

Prince William had also noticed that his mother had her own problems. In fact, she had mentioned in a BBC Panorama programme in 1995 that she was going through depression and bulimia.

There were, however, lighthearted moments. Princess Diana was said to be a joker and she had some moments with her sons.

Knowing that Prince William had a crush on supermodels Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington, Princess Diana invited them over for tea with the royal family. According to former personal chef Darren McGrady, the princess got William a cake that looked like a pair of breasts for his 13th birthday. The prince also had a crush on Christy Turlington and Claudia Schiffer as well as her hairdresser, Sam Knight. They, too, were invited to Kensington Palace to have afternoon birthday tea with the prince.

It was said that Prince William was blushing the whole time and Princess Diana loved the whole experience.

Meanwhile, those who watched the documentary were full of praise for Prince William being a part of the mental health initiative and for him being so honest about his feelings for his late mother. /TISG